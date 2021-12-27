Winter storm warning extended into Tuesday as more snow, high winds expected in Aspen, around Colorado mountains





As one winter storm warning was about to expire early Monday morning another was added and it extends into Tuesday morning as snow, high winds and bitter cold are expected to last all day Monday.

The National Weather Service issued another warning early Monday and it covers much of the Colorado mountains, including the Aspen and Snowmass areas. It goes until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast calls for snow, heavy at times, with additional totals of 6 to 12 inches and wind gusts hitting 45 mph. Travel is being discouraged, especially on mountain passes, with whiteout conditions expected at times.

“Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially over passes. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes tonight,” according to the latest winter storm warning issued at 4 a.m. Monday.

“Considerable snowfall” and “very strong winds” will increase Monday night as the next in a series of strong disturbances moves through the area, according to the NWS weather outlook.





Avalanche danger in the Colorado backcountry remains “considerable” (level 3 of 5) for Monday and “high” (level 4 of 5) for Tuesday. Backcountry travel is discouraged, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

High temperatures in Aspen and around the area this week are not forecast to get above freezing and overnight lows will be in the teens, according to the NWS forecast.