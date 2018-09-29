Wildfire burning near Minturn, started at gun range

UPDATE: (3:44 p.m.) Vail Mountain was evacuated as a precautionary measure, according to the VailMtnAlerts Twitter feed. Also, the fire is now being dubbed as the "Two Elk Fire," per the Eagle Fire River Protection District.

UPDATE: (2:38 p.m.) As the Minturn fire continues to spread Saturday afternoon, Gypsum Fire Department and the Forest Service have arrived on scene.

Helicopters have started doing water drops in the area. Heavy winds continue worsen the situation, as they push southeast throughout the day at speeds of 7-16 mph.

The fire broke out amid Stage 1 fire restrictions, which were re-implemented Aug. 31 after dry conditions persisted throughout the county. Shooting at gun ranges is permitted during Stage 1 fire restrictions, though there are limitations on what types of targets and ammunition can be used.

Officials confirm the fire started at the Minturn gun range and advise to avoid the area and do not call 911 to report smoke.

The Eagle County River Fire Protection District, the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Vail Fire Department and Eagle County Sheriff's department are all on-scene.

Downhill winds are helping slow flames as they push upward through a mixture of spruce, sage and fir, though wind direction is subject to change.

This will be the second fire at the range this summer. On June 9, a fire was sparked by an individual shooting at flammable targets.

The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. Saturday and is burning south of Minturn.

This is a developing story that will be updated.