Wheeler Opera House announces 2022-23 season lineup of events

Aspen Laugh Festival returns Feb. 21-25.

The Wheeler Opera House’s 2022-23 season will feature familiar faces like rock legend John Oates and “Saturday Night Live” alum Kevin Nealon, the The Peking Acrobats with the Shanghai Circus, and an evening of famous operatic arias directed by Damien Sneed, the venue announced Monday.

Damien Sneed poses for a portrait back stage at Carnegie Hall in 2015.

For the first time, the Wheeler will offer season subscriptions, saving patrons money when they select more performances. The savings range from 10% to 15%.

“By announcing our season in mid-September, we want to reach out residents first so they can access all the benefits of this new subscription model,” Wheeler Opera House marketing manager Nicole Leevsque wrote in a statement.

Season subscriptions will go on sale at noon Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office. Single tickets will go on sale at noon on Oct. 11.

“With this lineup, we’ve renewed our commitment to outstanding audience experiences and our promise to diversify and include artists whose work will make us better,” Wheeler Executive Director Lisa Rigsby Peterson said in a press release.





The lineup

Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience

Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m.

The members of Los Chicos del 512 have lived and played to the music of the queen of Tejano music, Selena Quintanilla, going back to 1995.

Mission Mt. Mangart

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Written, directed, edited, and produced by professional skier, documentary filmmaker and Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame inductee Chris Anthony, with an original film score by composer Carlo Nicolau, this documentary delves into untold tales of the 10th Mountain Division.

Mission Mt. Mangart tells the story as a flashback from the present day while jumping back in time to follow the 10th from 1939 to June 3, 1945, with in-depth narration, as well as interviews of original 10th Mountain Division soldiers.

Becky Robinson: Heavy Pour Tour

Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Becky Robinson is an LGBTQ+ LA-based comedian, writer, actor, and voice-over star. You may also know her for the “Entitled Housewife,” the outspoken viral golf character Becky created. In addition to touring internationally as a stand-up comedian, Becky was named a JFL Montreal New Face of Comedy where her stand out multi-character performance landed her a sketch show development deal and a number of voiceover jobs with DreamWorks, Nickelodeon and Netflix.

Belly Up Aspen and Wheeler Opera House present An Evening with Kevin Nealon

Thursday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live and his critically acclaimed work in Weeds, comedian Kevin Nealon is bringing his stand-up comedy routine to the Wheeler. In his new book, “I EXAGGERATE, My Brushes With Fame,” Nealon shares original full-color caricatures and personal essays about his famous friends.

Justin Willman

Saturday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Magician and comedian Justin Willman is best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans, but you may recognize him from one of his many television appearances on The Tonight Show, The Today Show, Ellen, Conan … Or maybe you’ve seen him on Baking Impossible, Cupcake Wars, Halloween Wars, Win, Lose or Draw … or maybe he’s the child magician you hired in suburban St. Louis in the ’90s.

The Boy Band Project

Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Direct from Broadway, The Boy Band Project is a cover group that reimagines the sound, movement, and energy of popular boy bands such as NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Hanson, One Direction, 98 Degrees, O-town, BoyzIIMen, Jonas Brothers.

Classic Albums Live performs: Beatles: Let It Be

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage note for note, cut for cut. This group plays 100-plus shows a year across North America, and now Classic Albums Live is bringing the music of The Beatles to the Wheeler. Let It Be is the 12th and final studio album by the Beatles, released on May 8, 1970, almost a month after the group’s breakup.

Our Song, Our Story: The New Generation of Black Voices with Musical

Direction by Damien Sneed

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, 7:30 pm.

An evening of music highlighting some of the world’s best-known operatic arias, art songs and spirituals. Created and directed by composer, conductor and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed, Our Song, Our Story brings together Justin Austin and Janinah Burnett, accompanied by a string quartet and Damien Sneed on piano.



The Peking Acrobats featuring The Shanghai Circus

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

As a treat for fans of The Peking Acrobats, this all-new production now features performers from The Shanghai Circus in a Chinese acrobatic extravaganza.

Peking Acrobats will perform Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

International Guitar Night

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Whether you’re a fan of jazz, Latin music, or contemporary classical guitar, International Guitar Night, in its 23rd year of touring, has something for everyone.

Jocelyn Gould, Canadian jazz guitarist and vocalist, and recipient of the 2021 Juno (Canadian Grammy) for Jazz Album of The Year. Gould is passionate about the tradition of jazz guitar, she cites Grant Green, Kenny Burrell, Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass as primary influences of the instrument. Jesus Guerrero, Flamenco master from Spain, started playing guitar at 11 under master teacher José Luis Balao. He is one of the most sought-after figures of the current flamenco scene. Stephanie Jones, currently based in Germany, is an active soloist and chamber musician. Olli Soikkeli, from Finland, started playing guitar at 12. After a few years of playing Olli was introduced to the music of the Django Reinhardt and Gypsy Jazz has been Olli’s main focus ever since.

Aspen Laugh Festival

Tuesday, Feb. 21, to Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

After a two-year hiatus due to, well, life not being a barrel of laughs, the festival will be back at the Wheeler, with five days of comics on the main stage. You can buy an Aspen Laugh Festival Knock Knock Pass at a deep discount. Supplies will be limited. These passes will be available to Wheeler Season Subscribers Sept. 13,and on sale Oct. 11 while supplies last.

An Evening of Songs and Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp

Friday, March 10, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

John Oates is one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, as well as a solo artist. Soaking up the sounds of the ’60s, John has recorded seven solo albums, a memoir and a DVD docu-concert called Another Good Road. Oates curated and produced the 7908 Aspen Songwriters Festival, which was held at the Wheeler from 2010 to 2012 and featured performers such as Allen Toussaint, Keb Mo, Kenny Loggins, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Matt Nathanson, and Bob Schneider.

Guthrie Trapp, from Nashville, explores country, blues, Latin, reggae, jazz, rock and experimental music through his guitar. Trapp has supported best-selling artists such as Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton, Tim O’Brien, Delbert McClinton, Randy Travis, George Jones, Alison Krauss, Sam Bush, and Rosanne Cash.

DanceAspen: Winter Edition

Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

DanceAspen has quickly been established as a fresh voice and champion for new choreography in the dance world. This performance will feature a new creation set on the DanceAspen artists by choreographer Yin Yue.

Wheeler Opera House presents Bone Hill – The Concert

Friday, April 21, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Bone Hill is a new musical work for theater created and developed by librettist/composers Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby at Joe’s Pub and the Public Theater. In its current Song Cycle iteration, Redbone becomes the characters from four generations of a family in the hills of coal-mining Appalachia, and the musicians are the townsfolk.