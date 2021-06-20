 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home scooped up for county record $72.million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home scooped up for county record $72.million

419/421 Willoughby Way (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $72.5 million

Date recorded: June 15

Buyer: Dovfam Willoughby LP

Seller: 421 Willoughby Investors

Address: 419/421 Willoughby Way

Neighborhood: Red Mountain

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 2005; last remodel, 2011

Total heated area: 21,477 square feet

Lot size: 4.5 acres

Amenities: Three-story home comes with 13 baths, nine bedrooms, a private pool and pond, in addition to a 928-square foot guest home with one bedroom and two baths.

Assessor’s office actual value: $64,899,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $4,640,300

Property tax bill: $136,447

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Worth noting: The buyer, controlled by former NHL player and Canadian businessman Patrick Dovigi, sold a residence it owned on 288 Willoughby Way — the same road where the $72.5 million home is located — for $31 million on May 5, after acquiring it for $29.659 million in December. Last week’s sale was the highest price ever paid for a residential property in Pitkin County.

 

