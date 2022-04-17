What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home closes for $14.25 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $14.25 million
Date recorded: April 11
Buyer: Elizabeth L. Cooper Trust
Seller: Warren P. Cohen Trust; Trustee Raymond T. Baker
Address: 55 Smuggler Grove Road
Neighborhood: Riverside, east Aspen
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1978, actual; 1993, effective
Total heated area: 4,582 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths
Lot size: ½ acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $4,752,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $339,790
Property tax bill: $12,176.72
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
