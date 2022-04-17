 What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home closes for $14.25 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: East Aspen home closes for $14.25 million

News News |

55 Smuggler Grove Road
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $14.25 million

Date recorded: April 11

Buyer: Elizabeth L. Cooper Trust

Seller: Warren P. Cohen Trust; Trustee Raymond T. Baker


Address: 55 Smuggler Grove Road

Neighborhood: Riverside, east Aspen

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1978, actual; 1993, effective

Total heated area: 4,582 square feet; 4 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths

Lot size: ½ acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $4,752,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $339,790

Property tax bill: $12,176.72

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more