 What’s the Big Deal: David Koch estate sells Aspen homes for $23 million and $12 million to Lauder family | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: David Koch estate sells Aspen homes for $23 million and $12 million to Lauder family

This home at 855 Roaring Road in the West End sold for $12 million last week. The seller, the estate of David Koch, also sold the home next door for $23 million to the Lauder family.
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $23 million

Date recorded: July 22

Address: 855 Roaring Fork Road

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: 855 Roaring Fork Road LLC

Seller: David Koch Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1981, actual; 2013 effective and remodel

Total heated area: 8,083 square feet

Lot size: 48,745 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $16,196,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,158,040

Property tax bill: $41,415

Worth noting: The buyer, tied to the Lauder family through public records, also bought the next-door residence at 865 Roaring Fork Road, in a separate deal worth $12 million. The estate of the late David Koch also was the seller.

News
