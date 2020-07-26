What’s the Big Deal: David Koch estate sells Aspen homes for $23 million and $12 million to Lauder family
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $23 million
Date recorded: July 22
Address: 855 Roaring Fork Road
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: 855 Roaring Fork Road LLC
Seller: David Koch Trust
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1981, actual; 2013 effective and remodel
Total heated area: 8,083 square feet
Lot size: 48,745 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $16,196,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,158,040
Property tax bill: $41,415
Worth noting: The buyer, tied to the Lauder family through public records, also bought the next-door residence at 865 Roaring Fork Road, in a separate deal worth $12 million. The estate of the late David Koch also was the seller.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
1899 architect’s drawings provide glimpse into Redstone Castle’s history
The Redstone Historical Society recently inherited the 1899 architect’s drawings of the Redstone Castle from the heirs of John Cleveland Osgood, the industrialist who built it. The drawings provide a glimpse of the original grandeur.