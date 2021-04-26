 What’s the Big Deal: $20 million for Woody Creek compound | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $20 million for Woody Creek compound

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $20 million

Date recorded: April 22

Buyer: Woody Creek Communes 1, 2, 3 and 4 (four separate LLCs designated for four separate parcels)

Seller: MM Rosemary Circle

Address: 3448 Woody Creek Road

Details: Property, called 3-mile ranch, comprises seven homes and three development home sites

Lot size: 244 acres

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

