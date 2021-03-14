 What’s the Big Deal: $13 million lands Aspen home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $13 million lands Aspen home

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $13,050,000

Date recorded: March 12

Buyer: Karen Poulos Trust, Michael Poulos Trust

Seller: 181 Larkspur Lane LLC

Address: 181 Larkspur Lane

Neighborhood: Meadowood

Property type: Single-family home

Year built: Actual, 2006; last remodel, 2012

Total heated area: 9,932 square feet; additional; 2,932-square-foot concrete patio

Lot size: 40,498 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $14,742,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,054,070

Property tax bill: $52,919.60

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

181 Larkspur Lane (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

