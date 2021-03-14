What’s the Big Deal: $13 million lands Aspen home
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $13,050,000
Date recorded: March 12
Buyer: Karen Poulos Trust, Michael Poulos Trust
Seller: 181 Larkspur Lane LLC
Address: 181 Larkspur Lane
Neighborhood: Meadowood
Property type: Single-family home
Year built: Actual, 2006; last remodel, 2012
Total heated area: 9,932 square feet; additional; 2,932-square-foot concrete patio
Lot size: 40,498 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $14,742,300
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,054,070
Property tax bill: $52,919.60
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
