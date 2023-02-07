What’s new in Snowmass Village this season

Viewline Snowmass will host the Moet Chandon for events starting Thursday, Dec. 22.

Editor’s note: This story was part of this year’s Winter in Aspen & Snowmass Magazine, which is on newsstands now.

Snowmass Village has plenty of new and exciting features this winter season — from new resorts and restaurants to a puppy happy hour.

On the developmental side, construction has begun on Cirque Residences X Viceroy Snowmass in Snowmass Base Village. Named after Snowmass’s Cirque Headwall, these two- and three-bedroom slope-side residences are in a new tower of the Viceroy Snowmass Hotel. The planned sales are slated to launch this winter.

The Viewline Resort Snowmass is celebrating its first full winter of operations. The resort, which sits directly on Snowmass Ski Area and above the Snowmass Mall, completed renovations and has launched new guest programming. Viewline boasts brand new, slope-side suites with complimentary ski-in/ski-out and stunning mountain or village views. For those who want to acclimate to the altitude better, Lupine Spa offers an inhalation therapy bar where you can sign up for a 15-, 30-, or 45-minute oxygen session. The Lupine Kids zone will launch this winter as well, an immersive kids club for ages 5-12.

The Crestwood Condominiums outdoor area got a makeover and now features an outdoor firepit with comfortable seating and mountain views.





The Electric Pass Lodge is slated for completion this spring. The collection of 52 ski-in/ski-out residences powered by 100% renewable energy is completely sold out. The residences were built with a focus on health and wellness and boast exceptional air quality and lots of natural light, while contributing zero-carbon footprint.

Whether you are looking for an après ski happy hour or a snack for your pup, new restaurants and menus in Snowmass will have what you are looking for.

Aurum Snowmass has announced their two new menus, one catered to skiers and the other to dogs. Their already popular happy hour from 5-6 p.m. now features a “Yappy Hour” Menu for your furry friend to enjoy. This dog-specific menu is served on patio spaces at Aurum, and, best of all, each dish is served on a frisbee. They also added the “Hit the Trails” Menu, a gourmet grab-and-go menu aimed to ensure guests get the most to fuel their powder day.

Mawita, a full-service Mexican-inspired kitchen is opening in The Collective in Snowmass Base Village. Mawita is the newest concept from Mawa McQueen, who also owns Mawa’s Kitchen, The Crepe Shack, GrainFreeNola, and McQueen Hospitality. She uses her extensive travels as inspiration for her Latin-inspired flavors and cuisine. She was a semi-finalist for James Beard Awards “Best Chef” honor in the Mountain region and the 2022 winner of the Minority Business Award from Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Programming at the Collective includes the Snowmass Live Comedy and Music Series, Community Bingo, Chess Club, ACES Wild Perspective series, Live Storytelling with Alya Howe, Paint and Sip Art Classes with local artist Kelly Peters, the return of the Winter Holiday Market & Santa, Open Mic Nights, Salsa Dancing, Discos on the Rink, Ice Rink performances, and more.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has also announced Workshops and Events for the 2022/23 season. Some offerings include Art Breaks, programming for kids ages 7-10, scheduled to complement breaks in the elementary school calendar throughout the year; Facilitated Studio Practices, January 9-27, 2023, which provide artists the opportunity to work on independent projects while receiving regular one-on-one mentoring and critique sessions with Anderson Ranch artistic staff and interns; and a winter workshop, Photographic Collage: A Painterly Approach, January 9-20, 2023.

