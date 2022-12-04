Weekly Poll Results
This week’s questions and results:
Prime time holiday season is about here. How do you prepare?
- Love the whole season, and everything about it. (35%, 129 Votes)
- Dude, I’m just skiing/riding as much as I can right now. (25%, 92 Votes)
- First comes the tree. Have to get the tree. The rest follows. (18%, 65 Votes)
- I’m very focused on the religious aspects of a religious holiday. (14%, 51 Votes)
- Going crazy now buying gifts for everyone. (9%, 32 Votes)
Total Voters: 369
Next week’s questions:
How are you feeling about Aspen these days?
- The snow is here, skiing is great. What’s not to love?
- Downtown’s a construction zone. Something must be done.
- The character of the community has changed, and not for the better.
- I will always love Aspen. This is a magical place.
- It’s just gotten too expensive here.
Downtown Aspen hungry for food options as buildings remain shuttered this winter
While new restaurants enter the Aspen scene, there are several spaces that will remain empty this winter. Meanwhile, the retail market remains extremely hot.