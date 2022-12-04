Weekly Poll Results

This week’s questions and results:

Prime time holiday season is about here. How do you prepare?

Love the whole season, and everything about it. (35%, 129 Votes)

Dude, I’m just skiing/riding as much as I can right now. (25%, 92 Votes)

First comes the tree. Have to get the tree. The rest follows. (18%, 65 Votes)

I’m very focused on the religious aspects of a religious holiday. (14%, 51 Votes)

Going crazy now buying gifts for everyone. (9%, 32 Votes)

Total Voters: 369

Next week’s questions:

How are you feeling about Aspen these days?



