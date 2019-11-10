Video: Sunday morning sunrise on Maroon Bells, pond hockey on Maroon Lake

Sunrise and pond hockey Sunday at the Maroon Bells and Maroon Lake.

David Krause / The Aspen Times

You likely have seen the pictures on social media or heard about the pickup pond hockey and skating going on at Maroon Lake the past few weekends near Aspen.

Sunday morning, we made the early-morning drive up the Maroon Creek Road to the Maroon Bells scenic area and came across a few hardy souls braving the chill at 7 a.m. for some skating.

The road is scheduled to close Friday for the winter.