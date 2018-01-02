Victim in suspected drug death in Carbondale identified

A 30-year-old man who died of an apparent drug overdose in Carbondale on Dec. 28 has been identified as Jonathan Ellington, of Carbondale.

According to the Garfield County Coroner's Office, Ellington was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m., soon after police and EMS crews were called to the residence.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said today that an autopsy was performed on Dec. 29, revealing no physical injuries that attributed to Ellington's death. The coroner's office is awaiting a toxicology report, which could take three to six weeks, Glassmire said.

"The death scene findings included drug paraphernalia and evidence of recent illicit drug use," he said in a news release.

Carbondale officials responded to two separate incidents that same evening, and an investigation revealed that both men may have ingested the same substance.

In the second incident, police and EMS were called at about 7 p.m. to another private residence. A 24-year-old male victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released, according to police.

Police said both men may have ingested what was purported to be blue oxycodone pills with an "M" on them, according to the release.

"It is unclear if they were prescription or not," police said at the time. "At this time, it is an active investigation and no further information is available."

Carbondale Police also issued an advisory reminding people not to take someone else's prescription medication, and to avoid taking unknown pills.