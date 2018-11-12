Vail, Beaver Creek opening early for 2018-19 season

Beaver Creek will have top-to-bottom access via Cinch Express, as well as the beginner terrain in Red Buffalo Park. Opening Day festivities include a special Cookie Time in the morning.

Slow down, cowboy

All skiers and snowboarders are reminded that they must observe all posted signs, closures and slow zones, especially during the early-season. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.

“We are thrilled to be kicking off the 2018-19 season by opening early and truly setting the tone for the season to come at both Vail and Beaver Creek,” said Doug Lovell, Vail chief operating officer. “This is the first time we’ve been able to open both resorts early in more than 10 years. We owe a big thank you to our mountain operations teams for their hard work in making this possible for our loyal guests and season pass holders.”

Passes and Parking

Epic Pass: The last chance to purchase the 2018-19 Epic Pass is by Sunday, Nov. 18. The pass provides access to more than 65 resorts in eight countries and costs $949. The entire lineup of passes is available for purchase at http://www.epicpass.com.

Parking at Beaver Creek: Parking is $10 per day at the Bear and Elk lots at Beaver Creek, and complimentary after 1 p.m. A 10-day punch pass is available for $75 at ticket offices in the village. Free shuttle service is provided from each lot. For more information regarding parking, call 970-949-4911.

For more information, visit http://www.vail.com and http://www.beavercreek.com.