Tweet All About It: ‘The lifts are running in Aspen. There’s nothing quite like Colorado blue skies and skiing.’
Staff Report
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.
The Aspen Times is available on Twitter, as well. Simply type in “TheAspenTimes on Twitter” (no spaces, please), and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
1.)
2.)
3.)
4.)
Local
Tweet All About It: ‘The lifts are running in Aspen. There’s nothing quite like Colorado blue skies and skiing.’
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them (usually) on Sunday.