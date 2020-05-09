Tweet All About It: Springtime in Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“@rhettchard: Can’t wait to get back to the mountains! Top of Aspen Mountain. @AspenSnowmass @Colorado” — @Colorado

“The beauty is still here in the river, the sunshine, the mountains, the trees, and dirt trails. Join us in this short video to stay connected. #LocalBeauty #AdventureAwaits #ColoradoDream #Aspen #Snowmass #BlazingAdventures” — @BlazingAdv

“Spring time in the Rockies! Great time skiing and hanging on the back of Aspen with Emily, Prisca and Rick. #Aspen, #Little Annie’s” — @Mikekloser

Support Local Journalism Donate



“@AspenSnowCEO After receiving your letter to Aspen Snowmass patrons, I’m more than touched by what your employees have done in the community. When you open, we will be there. #Aspen #COVIDkindness” — @calbeach95

“Mountain biking season is just around the corner, and we know just the place to be: here. #snowmass #aspen #IMBA” — @LimelightHotels

“What a super scorching #MayDay in our little mountain town. The #hike up to the antennas on #sunnnyside trail was blistering, dry and a dustbowl. Most years one is negotiating snow and ice on the final pitch as late as June. No matter its #aspen so its always totally gorgeous.” — @Shebiegirl

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.