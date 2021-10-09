Tweet All About It: Posters in awe of changing aspens around Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
#Aspen leaves are popping!“ – @cityofaspen
“What we were doing while Facebook & Instagram were down >> #Aspen #fallfoliage #leafpeeping” – @AspenLodging
“Don’t forget to look up. #autumn #fallcolors #aspen” – @JimNilzon
“#FallColors today didn’t suck. #Colorado #Aspen” – @byJonMitchell
“@CNTraveler Names #Aspen the #1 Small City in the US. As a longtime resident who told the town’s story for decades,I have to agree! Congratulations @AspenCO #cities #luxurytravel #TravelTuesday” – @roving81611
“well i did live in #aspen for 20 years. until all the billionaires kicked out the millionaires” – @AspenSpin
