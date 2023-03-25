This week in Aspen History

One b/w negative of a woman walking through the snow in Wagner Park, 1969. The Red Onion, the Aspen Country Store, the Aspen Skiing Co. building, the Independence Building, the Aspen Square buildings, and part of E. Durant Avenue can be seen in this image.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Wagner to remain a park,” declared The Aspen Times on March 21, 1968. “Wagner Park will remain a park and is not available for the construction of a convention center or other buildings on the surface, Pitkin County Commissioners decreed Monday. The resolution was made at the request of Mrs. Patrick Henry and Miss Kate Blakely who presented a petition urging the preservation of the green area. The petition bore the signatures of 1045 residents. In the last general election in the fall of 1966, there were 2125 registered voters in Pitkin County. Although Wagner Park is in Aspen’s downtown section, it is owned by the county. In proposing a $900,000 convention and transportation center there last month, city councilmen said they planned to work out a swap of land with the county if plans for the center moved ahead. Two weeks ago, the Council junked its plans for the park after Commissioners indicated they would not permit this use of the area. The Council’s decision was also said to be based on major public opposition to the project. However, the Council is still considering a conference facility, but not on public land.”