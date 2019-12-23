‘The Voice’ finalist Will Breman to headline Ascendigo Blue Aspen event

Will Breman



Will Breman, who was a finalist this season on “The Voice,” will be the headliner for the Ascendigo Blue Aspen annual fundraising weekend in February to benefit the nonprofit Ascendigo Autism Services.

Breman will be joined during the Feb. 15 event at the Hotel Jerome by the Denver-based, all-female electric string quartet Spinphony, who will play classical hits with pop and rock, the nonprofit announced Monday.

The 25-year-old Breman was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism as a child, and taught himself multiple instruments. Breman was teamed with John Legend on “The Voice” and made it to the season 17 finals earlier this month.

The Santa Barbara-based soul musician uses a technique called “live looping” — a process where he records and plays back multiple instrument parts in real time, creating a “one-man band” effect.

The fundraising weekend starts Feb. 14 with a private, VIP event and continues Saturday with the Vertical Blue Autism Awareness Day at Aspen Highlands with an information booth and giveaways at the base.

Saturday night’s event at the Jerome includes music, dinner and silent auction items.

For more information on the nonprofit and the February events, go to ascendigo.org.