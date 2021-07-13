The Drop-In: Taking a drive up Aspen Mountain and watching the sunset
There are a few ways to get to the top of Aspen Mountain in the summer (hiking, riding the gondola, etc.) but for this episode of The Drop-In we chose to jump in the Jeep and drive up the front side to watch a smoky sunset. Stay tuned to the end of the video to get a view of the backside of Aspen Mountain as we make our descent down Little Annie Road and get a glimpse of a deer.
Wind down with a drive up Aspen Mountain and take in the sunset from 11,212 feet