TACAW fundraiser goes big with Sarah Jarosz

Four time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz will perform at TACAW's first fundraising gala on June 28.

The Arts Campus at Willits will host its first fundraising gala this summer on Wednesday June 28 at … TACAW, anchored with an appearance by four-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz.

“It’s a tough act to follow opening our campus in the heart of Basalt, getting our very own TACAW Day from the governor of Colorado, then throwing down on our first birthday with an epic bash, but our first-ever gala may top all of these,” said TACAW Executive Director Ryan Honey. “We are so proud to serve this community and look forward to an evening of comedy, music and dance which perfectly showcase TACAW’s mission, and will be a celebration not to be missed.”

The gala is an intimate fundraiser to support TACAW’s ongoing presentation of artists, musicians, speakers, authors and comedians. The evening will include performances, dinner by Epicure, drinks, and a silent auction and paddle raise.

Performances include Jarosz, comedian Adam Clayton-Holland, a solo performance by Dance Aspen, and spoken word poetry from Assétou Xango in support of TACAW’s mission is to sustain a connected, engaged and inspired community.

The order of the evening:





6 p.m. Cocktail Hour and Silent Auction

7 p.m Dinner

8 p.m Paddle Raise and Show

All proceeds support TACAW’s mission to elevate the growing artistic community in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Limited tickets are available. For more information and to purchase tables and tickets, go to https://tacaw.org/calendar/gala/

The gala is hosted by Sam Augustine, Emily and Kelly Boggs, Lori and Bob Brandon, Dick Carter, Mary Conover and Kenyon Fields, Fidel Duke, Daniel Shaw and Isa Catto, Marcia and Don Flaks, Michael Lipkin and Jody Guralnick, Jack and Diane Kennedy, Jeffrey Orsulak and Rachel Shechtman, and Kirstie Steiner and John Groccia.