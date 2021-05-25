‘Summer of Soul’ drive-in coming to Snowmass June 20

Sly Stone in “Summer of Soul.” Courtesy Mass Distraction Media



The Sundance Film Festival award-winning documentary “Summer of Soul” will get a sneak preview drive-in presentation at Snowmass Town Park on June 20.

The event is co-presented by Aspen Film and Jazz Aspen Snowmass, who announced the drive-in Tuesday.

The film, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, is about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival featuring never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and others. (The Family Stone also is among the headliners at the Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience.)

“Summer of Soul” won Sundance’s U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Documentary and the Audience Award at the festival early this year. It is set for a theatrical and streaming release July 2.

“When I learned that this film was opening the 2021 virtual Sundance Film Festival, it became a top priority for me, knowing the genesis and subject-matter of the material,” Aspen film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel said in the announcement. “It surpassed expectations. Not only is it a defining piece of cultural history, but also an informative feel-good film that makes you want to dance and sing.”

The screening begins at 8:45 p.m. Tickets go on sale June 7 and are $50 for general admission and $40 for Aspen Film and JAS National Council Members. A limited number of VIP packages for $350 also will be available. For more details on tickets and to purchase, visit AspenFilm.org.