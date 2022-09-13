Let it snow: Snowmass Village gets ready for liftoff this winter

Snowmass Village residents and guests will notice new capital improvement projects taking form this fall and winter, which also will bring change through new lodge offerings, retailers and restaurants.

Here’s what’s on tap:

Lodging

Cirque Residences X Viceroy breaks ground — Construction has begun on the Cirque Residences X Viceroy Snowmass, the latest offering in Snowmass Base Village. Cirque Residences will have two- and three-bedroom floor plans and home-within-a-hotel living. A sales launch starts this winter. CirqueViceroy.com

Viewline Resort Snowmass’s first full winter— Viewline Resort Snowmass will have its first full winter of operations this season. Since last winter, the resort has completed its renovations and launched new guest programming. Viewline Resort Snowmass is situated directly on Snowmass Ski Area and just above the Snowmass Mall. Lupine Spa spans 3,650 square feet, and the resort will launch its Lupine KidsZone, a kids club for little adventurers ages 5-12, this winter. http://www.viewlineresortsnowmass.com





The Lobby Bar at the Viewline Resort Snowmass overlooking Fanny Hill.

File photo

Spring completion slated for Electric Pass Lodge — The Electric Pass Lodge, a sold-out collection of 52 two- and three-bedroom, ski-in/ski-out residences that will be 100% powered by renewable energy, debuts in spring 2023.http://www.electricpasslodge.com

A rendering of the north facade of Electric Pass Lodge, a residential building Snowmass Base Village.

3dq.studio/Courtesy image

Crestwood Condominiums lights up — Crestwood Condominiums, located slopeside, is adding an outdoor firepit area. Located adjacent to the Skier Service Center by Assay Hill, the new outdoor area features a gas fire pit with comfortable seating and mountain views. http://www.thecrestwood.com

Retail

Children’s boutique opens — Aspen-based children’s boutique, Ro + Fern now has a location in Snowmass Base Village. Locally owned and operated by Aspen mom Amanda Tanaka, Ro + Fern carries clothing, shoes and toys for babies, littles and tweens, in addition to sweet baby shower and birthday gifts. roandfern.com

Dining, arts and entertainment

Aurum Snowmass Restaurant menu debuts — Aurum Snowmass will debut two new menus this winter. In addition to its regular menu and happy hour, the location will now have a “Yappy Hour” menu and “Hit the Trails” menu. The “Yappy Hour” menu is a dog-specific menu served on the patio spaces at Aurum Snowmass. The “Hit the Trails” menu is a gourmet grab-and-go menu aimed to ensure guests are powered up for a day on the mountain. aurumaspensnowmass.com

The vegan tomato soup at Aurum Aspen Snowmass in Snowmass Base Village.

File photo

Anderson Ranch Arts Center — Anderson Ranch Arts Center will have several events and workshops for the upcoming winter. Offerings include: Art Breaks, programming for kids ages 7-10, scheduled to complement breaks in the elementary school calendar throughout the year; Facilitated Studio Practices, Jan. 9-27, which provide artists the opportunity to work on independent projects while receiving regular one-on-one mentoring and critique sessions with Anderson Ranch artistic staff and interns; and a winter workshop, Photographic Collage: A Painterly Approach, Jan. 9-20. Anderson Ranch’s Holiday Open House returns Dec. 8. http://www.andersonranch.org

Anderson Ranch

Courtesy of Anderson Ranch

The Collective keeps jamming — The Collective Snowmass winter lineup will include the Snowmass Live Comedy & Music Series, Community Bingo, Chess Club, ACES Wild Perspective series, Live Storytelling with Alya Howe, Paint & Sip Art Classes with local artist Kelly Peters, the return of the winter holiday market and Santa, open-mic nights, salsa dancing, discos on the rink, ice rink performances and more. More details to be announced. http://www.thecollectivesnowmass.com