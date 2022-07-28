Snowmass brief: Fun on the farm
The Farm Collaborative is hosting weekly “Farmyard Fridays” at the FarmPark at Cozy Point Ranch from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fridays.
All are welcome on the farm to wind down from the week with yard games, a dip in the creek, skyline views and community connection. People can bring their own food, drinks and picnic blankets.
