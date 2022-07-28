 Snowmass brief: Fun on the farm | AspenTimes.com
Snowmass brief: Fun on the farm

Local farm hosts Friday evening community gatherings

Cooper Means harvests oats at The Farm Collaborative using an antique combine on a property near Snowmass Village on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun archives

Farm Collaborative hosts ‘Farmyard Fridays’ 

The Farm Collaborative is hosting weekly “Farmyard Fridays” at the FarmPark at Cozy Point Ranch from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Fridays.

All are welcome on the farm to wind down from the week with yard games, a dip in the creek, skyline views and community connection. People can bring their own food, drinks and picnic blankets.

Snowmass brief: Fun on the farm

