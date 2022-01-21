Slideshow: Pride on parade at the Aspen Gay Ski Week Downhill Costume Contest
On Friday the 45th Annual Aspen Gay Ski Week held its raucous and fun-loving Downhill Costume Contest at Gondola Plaza at the base of Aspen Mountain. Hosted by Miriam T, contestants skied and snowboarded down the mountain to thumping soundtracks they selected and performed to impress the judges. Proceeds from the event benefit LGBTQ nonprofits.
