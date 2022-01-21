 Slideshow: Pride on parade at the Aspen Gay Ski Week Downhill Costume Contest | AspenTimes.com
Slideshow: Pride on parade at the Aspen Gay Ski Week Downhill Costume Contest

Participants in Aspen Gay Ski Week’s Downhill Costume Contest ski down Little Nell on Aspen Mountain with a large pride flag.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times

On Friday the 45th Annual Aspen Gay Ski Week held its raucous and fun-loving Downhill Costume Contest at Gondola Plaza at the base of Aspen Mountain. Hosted by Miriam T, contestants skied and snowboarded down the mountain to thumping soundtracks they selected and performed to impress the judges. Proceeds from the event benefit LGBTQ nonprofits.

Miriam T, the host of Aspen Gay Ski Week’s Downhill Costume Contest, pops some confetti at the event on Friday, Jan. 21 at Gondola Plaza.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times
The champions of the Downhill Costume Contest celebrate on stage at Friday’s event at the base of Aspen Mountain.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times

Participants were full of pride at Aspen Gay Ski Week’s Downhill Costume Contest on Friday at the base of Aspen Mountain.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times
A group performs in front of the crowd for the Downhill Costume Contest as part of the 45th annual Aspen Gay Ski Week.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times
A cowboy rides down Little Nell on Aspen Mountain.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times
An attendee enjoying the show at the Downhill Costume Contest on Friday, Jan. 21.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times
A participant in the Downhill Costume Contest on Friday, Jan. 21.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times
Attendees celebrate with pride at Aspen Gay Ski Week’s Downhill Costume Contest on Friday, Jan. 21.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times
A rainbow wig on display at the Downhill Costume Contest at the base of Aspen Mountain.
Paula Mayer/Special to The Aspen Times

