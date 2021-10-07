Roaring Fork Valley volunteers needed to help older adults with yard work

The Colorado nonprofit A Little Help needs volunteers to help older adults with yard work at its upcoming “Roaring Fork Service Saturday!” event Oct. 23.

Service Saturdays! are designed to bring the community together in support of older adults. Individuals and groups from the community volunteer to assist older neighbors with their seasonal yard work needs, including raking leaves, cleaning gutters, washing windows, trimming bushes and more.

Volunteers can form a work group of two to nine people, and solo volunteers will be paired with a small group. Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. at Arbaney Park in Basalt for coffee and doughnuts and get their yard work assignments with tools. There will be a post-event gathering at noon at the Tipsy Trout in Basalt.

Those interested in volunteering can go http://www.alittlehelp.org to register or call A Little Help’s office at 970-404-1923. Older adults who need a little help with yard chores can call their office to sign up to receive a volunteer group.

A Little Help is a nonprofit that connects to help older adults thrive. Founded in 2006 in Denver, A Little Help operates across Colorado with locations in Metro Denver, Northern Colorado and the Western Slope in Roaring Fork and Grand Junction.