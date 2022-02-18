Portion of Valley Road closed in midvalley during police operation
Valley Road in the midvalley is currently closed to through traffic during an incident involving the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.
“A team over there is trying to locate somebody,” Jessie Porter, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said at about 1:40 p.m. The public is not in danger, she said. She declined to offer further insight into the incident.
A reporter encountered law enforcement officials turning vehicles around between the 700 and 800 addresses on Valley Road. That is just east of where the road bends in an elbow and just west of a fishermen’s access parking lot on U.S. Forest Service land.
It was apparent from the roadblock that multiple law enforcement vehicles were parked on the shoulder further west on Valley Road. Trees and brush obscured the view of a residence in that area but it sounded like law enforcement officials were speaking via a loudspeaker or megaphone.
Porter said the incident remains an “active situation” and urged people to avoid that section of Valley Road.
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office enlisted the help of Basalt Police Officers to close the road. An alert was sent at 1 p.m. also asking motorists to avoid the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
