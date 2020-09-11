Pitkin County ‘Coronameter’: Status moves to ‘cautious’ after significant increase in 14-day positivity rates

The Coronameter has moved into the “Cautious, Moderate Risk” state.

As of Sept. 10, indicators are trending upward with some cautious and very high risk. Increase efforts to reduce personal exposure: Avoid crowded places, closed spaces and close-contact settings.

As of the Sept. 8 update, the county is seeing more indicators trending upward, the Coronameter has moved from “Comfortable” to the middle of Cautious:

Disease spread increased from Cautious to Concerned;

We continue an increase in the number of cases;

Increase in community spread to the Concerned range;

We also are seeing a significant increase in the 14-day positivity rates now above the 5% threshold at 5.9%.

As the school year begins, our goal remains to minimize disease spread and ensure a successful start to the school year. Our individual commitments to limit our personal exposure and avoid the 3 C’s, close spaces, crowded places and close contact settings, such as close-range conversations, is our path to success for our children and our winter.

