Pitkin County commissioners unanimously approve Aspen Fire Department housing project near airport

A rendering of the new Aspen Fire Department housing project that will be near the North 40 subdivision by the Aspen airport. The project was approved Wednesday by the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners.

Courtesy Aspen Fire Department

Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a shorter, leaner version of an affordable housing complex at the Aspen Business Center that will be built for firefighters.

“I think the (Aspen) Fire Department has done a good job compromising on things legally it didn’t have to compromise on,” county board Chairman Steve Child said. “It’s a better project now than when it was first presented.”

However, Child noted the intense opposition to the project from many residents of the neighboring North 40 subdivision when he expressed hopes for a future peaceful coexistence.

“They have some work to do with the neighbors,” he said. “I hope the residents who move in will be good neighbors.”

Aspen Fire Department Chief Rick Balentine assured him the department will be neighborly.

“We do want to be good neighbors,” he said in a phone interview afterward. “The compromises we made hopefully will make people happy enough to welcome us to the neighborhood.”

A contractor already has been hired to build the complex, and Balentine said Wednesday he hopes preliminary work on the site next to the North 40 Fire Station can begin this fall. Fire officials plan to meet with the contractor next week to figure out details, he said.

The version of the project approved Wednesday by commissioners was a bit smaller than the one first submitted in June. Instead of 17 units, the complex will feature 15 units — three studios, one one-bedroom, five two-bedrooms, five three-bedrooms and one 1,750-square-foot single-family home.

The scaled-down version of the project became necessary after the Fire Department agreed to reduce the height of the tallest building from 32 feet to 28 feet to comply with the area’s master plan, Balentine said. That shrunk the ceiling height in the units to unacceptable levels and officials decided to chop off the third-story bedrooms entirely, which cut the number of total units.

“I think it is a much better project in some ways,” Balentine said. “At the end of the day it will be a beautiful project.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.