Pitkin County closing more facilities as COVID cases spike

More Pitkin County facilities are closing to the public starting Thursday as COVID cases continue to skyrocket in Aspen and the county as well as the influx of visitors, officials said Wednesday.

The county also is dealing with staffing issues because of infections or exposures, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Earlier this week the county asked its employees to work from home if they could. The omicron variant combined with high visitor traffic has driven local incident rates very high, officials said.

“Pitkin County continues to be hit hard with incidence rates, but so far hospitalizations remain low. Like many employers in the Roaring Fork Valley, Pitkin County is experiencing a significant number of employees who are out because they are isolating or have been exposed,” County Manager Jon Peacock said in the release. “Community members can access many services online or over the phone.”

The closures or operation changes will remain in effect until at least Jan. 17.

The administration building on Main Street is closed, but the departments are available by phone or online, including the Clerk’s Office, Human Services, Public Health, Community Development and Assessor’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department’s main office is closed to walk-ins.





The Public Works building is closed, and earlier this week the Pitkin County Library closed its doors. The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport as well as the landfill remain open with normal operations.

For more information on how to reach the departments, go to pitkincounty.com.

This is a developing story that will be updated.