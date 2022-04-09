Photos: Wetdown ceremony celebrates arrival of two new Aspen fire engines

Addison Cohen, 5, whose father Adam Cohen is a volunteer firefighter, holds the hose as the Aspen Fire Protection District celebrates the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The Aspen Fire Protection District celebrated the arrival of two new fire engines with a traditional “wetdown” ceremony Saturday at its fire station in downtown Aspen.

The tradition dates to the 1800s when horses would pull the apparatus, or pumpers, to fires and then people would push the apparatus back into its bay for cleaning.

In more modern times, the wetdowns — held mostly by volunteer fire departments such as Aspen’s — ceremonially put new engines into service. Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine led Saturday’s free community event, which included a traditional truck blessing from Father Darrick Leier of St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen.

The two new Aspen fire engines were purchased as part of a 2018 mill levy that raised property taxes and provided an additional $3.3 million annually to the Aspen Fire Protection District.

“It allowed Aspen Fire the funding desperately needed to upgrade and maintain our fleet,” Balentine said during his intro, “to help ensure that our fire department has the most up-to-date and response-worthy apparatus and equipment possible for every type of emergency … to proudly serve our community.”





The main act of the wetdown is the first wash, when the retiring fire engines spray the new engines with water. Members of the Aspen community, notably children, were allowed to help hold the hoses.

Afterward, everyone came together to push the new engines into their waiting bays and helped dry them off with commemorative towels handed out by the Aspen firefighters.

The ceremony was capped off with a free community lunch and tours of the new fire engines.

Tucker Kinney of Roaring Fork Fire Rescue helps hold the fire hose as kids spray the new Aspen Fire Protection District engines during a community celebration, a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Fire Protection District Chief Rick Balentine makes introductions before celebrating the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Fire Protection District Chief Rick Balentine, right, takes part in a blessing before celebrating the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Father Darrick Leier of St. Mary Catholic Church blesses the new fire engines as the Aspen Fire Protection District celebrates the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Father Darrick Leier of St. Mary Catholic Church blesses the new fire engines as the Aspen Fire Protection District celebrates the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

One of the new fire engines is pushed back into its bay as the Aspen Fire Protection District celebrates the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A truck is wiped down as the Aspen Fire Protection District celebrates the arrival of two new fire engines with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A child dries off a fire engine as the Aspen Fire Protection District celebrates the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Lunch is served as the Aspen Fire Protection District celebrates the arrival of two new fire trucks with a traditional "Wet Down, Push Back" ceremony on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in downtown Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

