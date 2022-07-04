Photos: The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returns to Aspen
After a two-year hiatus, the old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to the streets of Aspen on Monday. The long-standing tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic before being brought back in 2021 with a different format that didn’t include the standard parade affair.
The 2022 version looked much as it did pre-pandemic, with the downtown streets lined with festive parade watchers for the hour-long event.
