Photos: The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returns to Aspen

Firefighters spray the crowd with water during the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

After a two-year hiatus, the old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to the streets of Aspen on Monday. The long-standing tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic before being brought back in 2021 with a different format that didn’t include the standard parade affair.

The 2022 version looked much as it did pre-pandemic, with the downtown streets lined with festive parade watchers for the hour-long event.

Young cyclists take part in the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

A Colorado Avalanche fan holds a faux Stanley Cup trophy during the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Aspen unicyclist Mike Tierney makes a lap during the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

acolbert@aspentimes.com