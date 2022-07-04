 Photos: The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returns to Aspen | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photos: The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returns to Aspen

News News |

Austin Colbert
  

Firefighters spray the crowd with water during the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

After a two-year hiatus, the old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to the streets of Aspen on Monday. The long-standing tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic before being brought back in 2021 with a different format that didn’t include the standard parade affair.

The 2022 version looked much as it did pre-pandemic, with the downtown streets lined with festive parade watchers for the hour-long event.

The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Young cyclists take part in the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
A Colorado Avalanche fan holds a faux Stanley Cup trophy during the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Aspen unicyclist Mike Tierney makes a lap during the old fashioned Fourth of July parade, which returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The old fashioned Fourth of July parade returned to downtown Aspen on Monday, July 4, 2022, after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

acolbert@aspentimes.com

Local
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User