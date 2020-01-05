Photos: Aspen Misc., Jan. 5, 2020

The Drop-In: Folsom Custom Skis Takeover In this episode of The Drop-In, Max and Larry from Folsom Custom Skis show us how three of their skis ride on Aspen Mountain.

The Drop-In: Snowmass Snow and Shrines In today’s episode of The Drop-In, Maddie and Kelsey ski Elk Camp and tour a couple of its shrines as the snow begins to fall.

The Drop-In: Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room at the Aspen Art Museum “Where the Lights in My Heart Go,” made in 2016, is unique among Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms in that its minimalism and its effects are created entirely by ambient light sources. Inside, there are...

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Room draws crowds opening night at Aspen Art Museum A festive crowd of tourists and locals — from curious casual observers to art-world insiders — filled the Aspen Art Museum on Thursday night as it opened the much-hyped Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Room installation....