Photos: Aspen High School’s annual homecoming powderpuff football game
The girls of Aspen High School took part in a juniors versus seniors “Power Puff” football game Monday on the AHS turf. The annual powderpuff game is part of homecoming week for the Skiers. The popular bonfire is Wednesday evening in downtown Aspen, while the AHS varsity football team will host Rifle for homecoming on Friday night. The school’s homecoming dance is Saturday.
Local
