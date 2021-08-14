On the Fly: It’s time, Kathy

Kathy and a friend fish in Idaho recently.

Taylor Creek Fly Shop

There is a not-so-fine-line between a lucky fishing hat and a bonafide science project. My friend Kathy’s fishing hat is bird-poop plopped, SPF soaked and sun bleached. It’s been there on her head through it all — fishing trips to the Fryingpan, the South Fork of the Snake, the Henry’s Fork, salmon fishing in Iceland, and even permit fishing in Guanaja. This hat got her through the untimely passing of her favorite fishing guide as well as her husband recently. It’s been there through it all with Kathy, so it’s no wonder she thinks she “needs” it to have a great day on the water.

Kathy thinks her fishing juju comes from the hat, but you and I know this is not the case. It’s not the hat that makes the perfect cast from a drift boat or deftly sets the hook on a subtle bite from a fish; it’s all the time she has put in over the years. It’s the good karma she’s banked by helping breast cancer survivors, neighborhood kids and her nieces and nephews learn and appreciate the art of fly fishing that makes her such a lucky angler.

We plan on wrestling it away from her (and giving her a new one) when we have her birthday dinner at Butch’s Lobster Shack this weekend, and it may get ugly. I’ve never been to a hat intervention, so we may have to hold her down when we peel that mangy thing off her head. If you are there, feel free to jump in and help, especially if it looks like she’s winning. She’s stronger than she looks.

