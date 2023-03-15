Obituary: Gertrude Kuhn

Gertrude Kuhn

Provided Photo

– March 12, 2023

Our dear mother Gertrude Elizabeth Kuhn sadly passed away on March 12, 2023. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her. She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Aspen, Colorado. She was born near Zurich, Switzerland. After moving to Highland Park, Illinois, she married Niklaus George Kuhn.

Gertrude and Niklaus moved to Aspen in the early 70’s and managed the Cliffhouse Restaurant on the top of Buttermilk Mountain until 1990. She happily retired and began to travel and spend more time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Niklaus; her two sons, Andre Kuhn and Roget Kuhn; her three grandchildren, Adrianna, Emma and Niklaus; and her daughters-in-law Jennifer Kuhn and Tonya Kuhn.

A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please honor her memory by donating to the Red Cross.