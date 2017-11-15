New ticket, seating rules implemented at Red Rocks

Beginning with its 2018 concert season, tickets purchased in the first four rows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre must be used by their original purchaser, Denver Arts and Venues announced today in a release.

The change was made in response to complaints about ticket scalping, particularly in Red Rocks' first row, said Brian Kitts, director of marketing and business development with Denver Arts and Venues, which is designated as wheelchair-accessible and mobility-impaired seating.

"The seating there is really limited," Kitts said. "This is a way to assure that whoever buys these tickets confirms they need them and shows up."

Tickets purchased in the first four rows at Red Rocks will only be available via Flash Seats, an app owned by AEG Presents' ticketing company AXS, which delivers tickets digitally to a consumer's phone. (AEG Presents did not respond to requests for immediate comment.) Those who purchase tickets in the first row, which is handicapped-accessible, will be asked to verify that they need handicap seating when they buy a ticket, and will be prompted for identification when seated.

