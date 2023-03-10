Mountain Mayhem: Welcome back, World Cup

Ski superstar Lindsey Vonn with an adorable fan, Harlan Moszynski, at a book signing at Gorsuch for her new autobiography, "Rise."

The Audi FIS Ski World Cup last weekend was a true homecoming for our ski-centric community. The return of the America’s Downhill course on Aspen Mountain on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, followed by the Super-G race on Sunday, March 5, felt like a soulful series of events with many festive celebrations throughout the weekend.

Among the activations was a book signing at Gorsuch by Lindsey Vonn, presenting her new autobiography, “Rise.” A special dinner took place one evening at Bonnie’s on Aspen Mountain with about 50 guests in attendance, including skiing legends like Franz Klammer and AJ Kitt. Guests could ride a snowcat to and from the base or skin up and ski down. Bonnie’s owner Brigitte Birrfelder and her team welcomed all for a candlelit dinner. Ski Portillo hosted a party at French Alpine Bistro over après one day, highlighting the Chilean ski area’s stunning photography and welcoming many past Portillo guests who raved about the resort. There is a Portillo-World Cup connection as the 1966 World Cup Skiing Championships took place there. And for many years, the racing teams from the USA, Canada, Austria, Norway, and elsewhere have trained there during the late June-September ski season.

Another tradition that was exciting to see return last week: seeing all of the handmade World Cup hats on fans in the stands, along the course, and around town. Detha Mika has been making her Sno Knits for decades, having knitted her first World Cup hat in 1982. Over the years, she’s had knitters to assist her, though she now operates as a one-woman organization. Back in the day, she had a workspace at Gene Taylor’s in Snowmass and could fulfill requests as overnight orders. When the store downsized and there wasn’t enough room for machines, she moved her operation home and would continue to make hats during World Cup.

“Some people have a collection with a hat from every year,” she said. “And the years there was no World Cup, I’d still make hats; but instead of writing Aspen World Cup, I’d write No World Cup and the date.” After the last World Cup in Aspen in 2017, she went into semi-retirement, though this year she got back to work on knitting. She had no idea how popular her handmade, heavy wool hats would be — she’s backed up through April, though she’s open to taking more orders via email if interested: mike@sopris.net . “My family and I thank the whole community that has supported this tradition and we love seeing everyone in World Cup hats.”

Detha Mika at left with her family, all adorning her handmade World Cup hats. Detha started her company Sno Knits over 40 years ago and is still in high-demand, especially when World Cup comes around.

Lyndsay Meyer and Danny Stoffel at an Oktoberfest-themed party during World Cup!

Nancy Shapiro, Craig Turpin, and Katie Shapiro — all festively dressed for World Cup.

Joey Woltemath, John Rigney, and Eva Pekkala at the World Cup races.

Maddie, Marielle, and Ryan Potvin celebrate after the super G race.

Skiing legend Franz Klammer with Brigitte Birrfelder at Bonnie’s restaurant, where a super special dinner took place over World Cup.

Commentator Uncle E. with his son, Jayden Ernst, at Aspen Magazine’s World Cup party at Unravel.

Chris Davenport, Maureen Poschman, and Paddy and Carli O’Connell at the Ski Portillo party at French Alpine Bistro.

Laurel Gilbert, French Alpine Bistro owner Karin Derly, and Juls Sharpley at the Ski Portillo party over World Cup.

Kim Reichhelm, Helen Olsson, Wendy Fisher, and Cindy Hirschfeld at the Ski Portillo party.

Michelle Powell, Steve Gonzales, and Kileen Brettmann at French Alpine Bistro for the Ski Portillo party.

