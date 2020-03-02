Monday Business Briefs: Kraemer joins BendonAdams; Rowland+Broughton adds two

Kraemer joins BendonAdams

BendonAdams has announced the addition of Mike Kraemer to the firm.

Kraemer has been a planner in the Roaring Fork Valley for 15 years, working at both Pitkin County and city of Aspen community development departments. BendonAdams is an Aspen-based land-use planning firm started by partners Chris Bendon and Sara Adams

Kraemer lives in Basalt with his wife, Carly, and daughter, Lillian. Carly Kraemer is a broker with Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

Architecture firm adds two

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design has announced the addition of two members to its Aspen studio.

Olivia Klotz has joined as architectural designer and Jamie Butemeyer as studio manager, executive assistant.

Klotz has seven years of experience in the field of architecture, including commercial and workplace projects. Most recently, she was project architect at EUA Architects (formerly BurkettDesign) in Denver, where she master planned, designed and managed large and small-scale commercial interior projects. She is NCARB certified and a LEED Green Associate.

Butemeyer has five years of creative administrative and business management experience, including as a studio manager at Shakti Studio in Aspen and an interior design assistant at Love Story Design in Boulder. She is also R+B’s official director of fun, following her passion for incorporating wellness into the workplace and curating positive employee experiences.