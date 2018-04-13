Medical marijuana amendment named for Gypsum boy passes Colorado House, heads to Senate

DENVER — The Colorado House overwhelmingly passed an amendment that would allow school officials to administer medical marijuana to students.

Quintin’s Amendment, named for 9-year-old Quintin Lovato, of Gypsum, passed the amendment, 48-16, Thursday morning, April 12.

“I’ve never seen Quintin smile so much as he did this morning when I told him,” said Hannah Lovato, Quintin’s mom.

The amendment now moves to the state Senate.

“It’s crazy. It’s all happening so fast,” Hannah said.

Colorado lawmakers passed Jack’s Law last year, allowing a parent or caregiver to come to the school and administer a dose of medical marijuana to their student. Quintin’s Amendment to that law would allow school nurses and designated personnel to give Quintin and others like him their cannabis-based medications.

‘KIND OF SPEECHLESS’

Quintin suffers from epilepsy and Tourette’s syndrome and has since March 2014, when he fell to the ground in his first grand mal seizure. By 2017, he had full-blown Tourette’s syndrome, complete with head bobbing and vocal tics.

They added Haleigh’s Hope CBD Oil to his daily meds, and he started to improve in a week.

Quintin needs three doses a day, one in the middle of his school day. Quintin’s parents give him his morning and evening medications but sometimes have to miss the mid-day dose because the family is large and they both work.

“We’re thrilled and kind of speechless with how much support we’ve had. It’s controversial, but we’ve had many more positive comments than negative,” Hannah said. “We can hopefully provide some help to young people like Quintin.”