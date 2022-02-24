McClure Pass, Castle Creek Road reopen after avalanches
Coming off this week’s big winter storm cycle, roads in and near Pitkin County were hit with avalanches.
Castle Creek Road outside of Aspen closed early Thursday afternoon about 3.5 miles up from the roundabout because of an avalanche, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta. He said the county’s road department had a couple of plows there to clear the road, and it reopened by late afternoon.
McClure Pass near Marble closed Thursday morning because of a snowslide, and reopened just after 7 p.m., according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Highway 133 was closed over McClure Pass between Buzzard Divide Road (mile point 37) and Marble Road (MP 46).
