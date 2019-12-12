High Country: The Top 10 Cannabis Strains of 2019

Berkel



Last year, High Country introduced you to Smokey Town (smokey.town; @smokey_town), a Basalt-based startup that provides an in-depth database of reviews for every cannabis strain found on shelf at dispensaries from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Since its launch in early 2018, it remains the most thorough resource for finding flower in the Roaring Fork Valley.

According to its co-founders, who’ve requested anonymity, “We are the Lorax. We speak for the trees. In 2019, we saw weed shortages and corporate buyouts. Finding growers committed to the craft is harder and more important than ever. You have to be able to trust the integrity of the people nurturing the product from seed to sale. With Aspen taking in roughly $11 million a year in marijuana-related sales, there is plenty of demand. However, with eight shops now in operation, taking into account rent and an inability to deduct business expenses and labor costs, we may be looking at an oversupplied market in 2020.”

Working with close to 20 partners and expert judges, Smokey Town scours every dispensary in the area to compile detailed information. There are currently more than 250 strain reviews available and subscribers of the Smokey Town e-newsletter also receive an update in their inbox as soon as a new strain is added to the database.

As we wind down 2019, we turned to Smokey Town again for their top 10 rankings of the best strains its team smoked this year — complete with origin, effects and relief details, plus recommended pairings for music, drinks and food.

1. Berkel

Indica Hybrid

Origin: Cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Grand Daddy Purps strains

Music: “Lebanese Blond” by Thievery Corporation

Food: Beef Pho at Bamboo Bear

Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting

Relief: Pain, Fatigue, Insomnia, Nausea

Shop: Roots Rx, 400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com

2. Tahoe Alien

Hybrid

Origin: Cross between Tahoe OG Kush x Alien Kush strains

Music: “Sun Is Shining” by Bob Marley

Drink: House Sticky Chai at Victoria’s

Effects: Relaxing, Euphoria

Relief: Headaches, Stress, ADD, Depression

Shop: The Green Joint, 720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, thegreenjoint.com

3. Durban Poison

Sativa

Origin: Named after Durban, South Africa’s busiest port

Music: “Dreams” by Beck

Food: Bar Tacos at Su Casa

Effects: Energizing, Creativity, Happiness

Relief: Stress, Depression, Pain, Fatigue, Headaches

Shop: Silverpeak, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com

4. Jet Fuel

Sativa Hybrid

Origin: Cross between Aspen OG x High Country Diesel strains

Music: “Soft Serve” by Soul Coughing

Drink: Charcoal Lemonade at JUS

Effects: Focus, Giggles, Uplifting

Relief: Pain, Fatigue, Mood Swings and PTSD

Shop: Rocky Mountain High, 615 Buggy Circle, Carbondale, 970-963-4669, rockymountainhigh.co

5. Super Sour Lemon

Sativa

Origin: Cross between Cali Sour x Lemon OG strains

Music: “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey

Food: Rotisserie Chicken Board at Meat & Cheese

Effects: Stimulating, Uplifting

Relief: Muscle Spasms, Pain, Migraines

Shop: Tumbleweed, 304 CO-133, Carbondale, 970-510-3065, tumbleweed420.com

6. Kimbo Slice

Indica

Origin: Cross between Blackberry Kush x Starfighter and named after the late mixed martial artist, boxer, wrestler and actor

Music: “Burn One Down” by Ben Harper

Food: Beef Chili at Butcher’s Block

Effects: Relaxing for both the mind and body

Relief: Pain, Insomnia

Shop: Native Roots, 308 S. Hunter St., Aspen, 970-429-4443, nativerootsdispensary.com

7. Golden Goat

Sativa

Origin: Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated with Mr. Dank’s Island Sweet Skunk

Music: “Golden Skans” by The Klaxons

Food: Swift Kick at Big Wrap

Effects: Creativity, Conversation

Relief: Social Anxiety, Tension

Shop: Best Day Ever, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-429-8637, bestdayevercannabis.com

8. Super Silver Haze

Sativa

Origin: Cross between Skunk #1 x Northern Lights #5 strains

Music: “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

Food: West Coast Oysters at Clark’s

Effects: Energy, Motivation, Focus

Relief: Pain, ADD

Shop: Euflora, 710 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, eufloracolorado.com

9. Bluebird OG

Sativa

Origin: Cross between Grape Stomper x OG Grape Krypt

Music: “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin

Food: A slice at New York Pizza

Effects: Focus, Alertness, Motivation, Uplifting

Relief: ADD, Stress

Shop: The Green Solution, 106 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-760-0284, tsgcolorado.com

10. Tangerine Haze

Hybrid

Origin: Cross between G13 Haze x NYC Diesel strains

Music: “Voodoo Child” by Jimmy Hendrix

Food: Cookies and Hot Cocoa at Paradise Bakery

Effects: Productivity

Relief: Stress

Shop: Green Dragon, 409 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-429-4365, greendragon.com

