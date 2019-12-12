High Country: The Top 10 Cannabis Strains of 2019
Top 10 strains as determined by Smokey Town, the Roaring Fork Valley’s resource for expert reviews
High Country
Last year, High Country introduced you to Smokey Town (smokey.town; @smokey_town), a Basalt-based startup that provides an in-depth database of reviews for every cannabis strain found on shelf at dispensaries from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Since its launch in early 2018, it remains the most thorough resource for finding flower in the Roaring Fork Valley.
According to its co-founders, who’ve requested anonymity, “We are the Lorax. We speak for the trees. In 2019, we saw weed shortages and corporate buyouts. Finding growers committed to the craft is harder and more important than ever. You have to be able to trust the integrity of the people nurturing the product from seed to sale. With Aspen taking in roughly $11 million a year in marijuana-related sales, there is plenty of demand. However, with eight shops now in operation, taking into account rent and an inability to deduct business expenses and labor costs, we may be looking at an oversupplied market in 2020.”
Working with close to 20 partners and expert judges, Smokey Town scours every dispensary in the area to compile detailed information. There are currently more than 250 strain reviews available and subscribers of the Smokey Town e-newsletter also receive an update in their inbox as soon as a new strain is added to the database.
As we wind down 2019, we turned to Smokey Town again for their top 10 rankings of the best strains its team smoked this year — complete with origin, effects and relief details, plus recommended pairings for music, drinks and food.
1. Berkel
Indica Hybrid
Origin: Cross between Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Grand Daddy Purps strains
Music: “Lebanese Blond” by Thievery Corporation
Food: Beef Pho at Bamboo Bear
Effects: Relaxing, Uplifting
Relief: Pain, Fatigue, Insomnia, Nausea
Shop: Roots Rx, 400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com
2. Tahoe Alien
Hybrid
Origin: Cross between Tahoe OG Kush x Alien Kush strains
Music: “Sun Is Shining” by Bob Marley
Drink: House Sticky Chai at Victoria’s
Effects: Relaxing, Euphoria
Relief: Headaches, Stress, ADD, Depression
Shop: The Green Joint, 720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, thegreenjoint.com
3. Durban Poison
Sativa
Origin: Named after Durban, South Africa’s busiest port
Music: “Dreams” by Beck
Food: Bar Tacos at Su Casa
Effects: Energizing, Creativity, Happiness
Relief: Stress, Depression, Pain, Fatigue, Headaches
Shop: Silverpeak, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com
4. Jet Fuel
Sativa Hybrid
Origin: Cross between Aspen OG x High Country Diesel strains
Music: “Soft Serve” by Soul Coughing
Drink: Charcoal Lemonade at JUS
Effects: Focus, Giggles, Uplifting
Relief: Pain, Fatigue, Mood Swings and PTSD
Shop: Rocky Mountain High, 615 Buggy Circle, Carbondale, 970-963-4669, rockymountainhigh.co
5. Super Sour Lemon
Sativa
Origin: Cross between Cali Sour x Lemon OG strains
Music: “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
Food: Rotisserie Chicken Board at Meat & Cheese
Effects: Stimulating, Uplifting
Relief: Muscle Spasms, Pain, Migraines
Shop: Tumbleweed, 304 CO-133, Carbondale, 970-510-3065, tumbleweed420.com
6. Kimbo Slice
Indica
Origin: Cross between Blackberry Kush x Starfighter and named after the late mixed martial artist, boxer, wrestler and actor
Music: “Burn One Down” by Ben Harper
Food: Beef Chili at Butcher’s Block
Effects: Relaxing for both the mind and body
Relief: Pain, Insomnia
Shop: Native Roots, 308 S. Hunter St., Aspen, 970-429-4443, nativerootsdispensary.com
7. Golden Goat
Sativa
Origin: Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated with Mr. Dank’s Island Sweet Skunk
Music: “Golden Skans” by The Klaxons
Food: Swift Kick at Big Wrap
Effects: Creativity, Conversation
Relief: Social Anxiety, Tension
Shop: Best Day Ever, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-429-8637, bestdayevercannabis.com
8. Super Silver Haze
Sativa
Origin: Cross between Skunk #1 x Northern Lights #5 strains
Music: “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor
Food: West Coast Oysters at Clark’s
Effects: Energy, Motivation, Focus
Relief: Pain, ADD
Shop: Euflora, 710 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, eufloracolorado.com
9. Bluebird OG
Sativa
Origin: Cross between Grape Stomper x OG Grape Krypt
Music: “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin
Food: A slice at New York Pizza
Effects: Focus, Alertness, Motivation, Uplifting
Relief: ADD, Stress
Shop: The Green Solution, 106 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-760-0284, tsgcolorado.com
10. Tangerine Haze
Hybrid
Origin: Cross between G13 Haze x NYC Diesel strains
Music: “Voodoo Child” by Jimmy Hendrix
Food: Cookies and Hot Cocoa at Paradise Bakery
Effects: Productivity
Relief: Stress
Shop: Green Dragon, 409 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-429-4365, greendragon.com
