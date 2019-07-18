High Country: Barton Perreria’s Cannabis-Inspired, Kenton Parker-Designed Sunglasses

SHOP Special order only: Barton Perriera 525 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen 970-429-8468 bartonperriera.com In person and online: Barneys New York 9570 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills 310-276-4400 barneys.com

Known for its treasure troves of exclusive eyewear across four flagship boutiques in Aspen, New York, Nashville and Kansas City, Barton Perreira’s latest launch pays homage to the pot leaf. Inspired by the recent opening of Barneys luxury cannabis store-within-a-store concept, The High End, Barton Perreira tapped Los Angeles-based artist Kenton Parker to dream up three different designs: Aerial, Kahuna and Thurston.

The frames feature a small marijuana symbol, etched directly onto the lens, which make for an understated yet smoking-hot style statement for cannabis enthusiasts this summer. Ranging in price from $490 to $565, each pair comes complete with a hand-painted case, which Parker also designed, that includes a discreet pocket for your own flower supply and is intended for double usage as a stash box to store your ganja on the go.

“Cannabis has become such a big part of our customers’ culture and lifestyle, so when Barneys New York reached out about The High End, we knew we had to be a part of it,” says Patty Perreira, designer and co-founder of Barton Perreira. “They’ve curated such an extraordinary selection of elevated cannabis products, so we are proud to be a part of a shopping experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

Perreira, alongside partner and fellow industry visionary Bill Barton, formed Barton Perreira in 2007 and, since then, the brand has been celebrated for using the ﬁnest raw materials like CR-39 optical-grade plastic and mineral glass in each of its seasonal, limited-edition collections — all handmade in Japan by skilled artisans and produced in small quantities making each piece an exclusive work of art.

