There are lots of ways for Aspen to celebrate the Fourth of July

Aspen's old-fashioned Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

City of Aspen

There will be ample ways to celebrate the Fourth of July in Aspen on Monday, starting with a footrace in the morning and ending with a laser-light show over Wagner Park. The day’s highlight, the Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, starts at 11 a.m. and finishes at noon.

Here’s the lineup of today’s festivities:

• 8 a.m., Wagner Park, Boogie’s Buddy Race — The event includes a 5-mile, 5K and a 1-mile family and canine run/walk. Proceeds benefit The Buddy Program. buddyprogram.org/events/annual-buddy-5-mile-race/

• 10 a.m., Paepcke Park, Kids Bike Parade decorating — All that’s required for kids to participate is a bike and helmet. Decorations will be supplied. At the end of the parade the kids will turn left onto Monarch and head to Wagner Park. No parents on bikes. No scooters, razors, unicycles, dogs or pets.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., downtown Aspen, Community Village — This celebration is free to the public and features a parked car show, live music and dance, plus community organizations.





• 11 a.m. to noon, downtown Aspen, Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade — The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Main Street, then turn south onto Hunter Street, then west onto Cooper Avenue. The parade will continue west on Cooper Avenue to Galena Street. At Galena it heads north for two blocks before turning west onto Hopkins Avenue. The parade will continue south on Mill then west on Hyman Avenue.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aspen Art Museum, Calle Artistica — Calle Artistica is a bilingual community event that will bring together local artists to offer a variety of hands-on arts projects. The Aspen Art Museum will provide performance and interactive musicians, as well as food offerings from its café chefs. The street in front of the museum, Hyman Avenue, will be closed to traffic and open for learning, play and artistic expression.

aspenartmuseum.org

• Noon, 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m., Sister Cities Plaza, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico — Community enrichment program is offered free to students of all ages in public schools throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. The program has reached hundreds of children, using the vibrant Folkloric dances of Mexico as a tool to instill confidence and cultural pride in its students. aspensantafeballet.com

• Noon to 3 p.m., Koch Park, Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club BBQ — Games, activities, burgers from Ajax Tavern, beer, wine and margaritas, live music and more. Starts immediately after parade. teamavsc.org/52143

• 4 p.m., Benedict Music Tent, Aspen Music Festival and School Fourth of July Concert — The annual free Fourth of July celebration brings the AMFS band to the rent stage with patriotic favorites. aspenmusicfestival.com

• 9:15 p.m., Wagner Park, laser light show — The day ends with a laser light display in Wagner Park.