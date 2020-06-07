 What’s the Big Deal: $4.5 million for Aspen condo | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $4.5 million for Aspen condo

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $4.525 million

Date recorded: March 2

Address: 851 S. Ute Ave., Unit C

Buyer: FH Aspen LLC and PJ Adams Holdings LLC

Seller: Camille Cook and Laura Hutcheson

Property type: Condo

Year built: 1972

Total heated area: 2,353 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $4,261,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $304,730

Property tax bill: $11,001

