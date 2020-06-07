What’s the Big Deal: $4.5 million for Aspen condo
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $4.525 million
Date recorded: March 2
Address: 851 S. Ute Ave., Unit C
Buyer: FH Aspen LLC and PJ Adams Holdings LLC
Seller: Camille Cook and Laura Hutcheson
Property type: Condo
Year built: 1972
Total heated area: 2,353 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $4,261,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $304,730
Property tax bill: $11,001
