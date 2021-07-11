What’s the Big Deal: $24.6 million enough for Midnight Mine compound
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $24.6 million
Date recorded: June 8
Buyer: Aspen Land LL
Seller: Stonehenge Star Properties LP
Address: 202 Midnight Mine Road
Neighborhood: Castle Creek
Property type: Residential
Details: Property includes a three-house compound with approvals to build another home up to 2,500 square feet.
Lot size: 9.7 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $12.67 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $$905,910
Property tax bill: $22,512
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
