What's the Big Deal: $24.6 million enough for Midnight Mine compound

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $24.6 million

Date recorded: June 8

Buyer: Aspen Land LL

Seller: Stonehenge Star Properties LP

Address: 202 Midnight Mine Road

Neighborhood: Castle Creek

Property type: Residential

Details: Property includes a three-house compound with approvals to build another home up to 2,500 square feet.

Lot size: 9.7 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $12.67 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $$905,910

Property tax bill: $22,512

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

