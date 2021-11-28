What’s the Big Deal: $14.7 million paid for Red Mountain home
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $14.7 million
Date recorded: Nov. 22
Buyer: WE 64 Red Mountain LLC
Seller: 1683 RMR LLC
Address: 1683 Red Mountain Road
Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch
Property type: Residential
Year built: effective, 2010; last remodel, 2015
Total heated area: 6,899 square feet
Lot size: 1-plus acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $12,076,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $863,500
Property tax bill: $22,790.68
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
What’s the Big Deal: $14.7 million paid for Red Mountain home
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.