 What’s the Big Deal: $14.7 million paid for Red Mountain home | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $14.7 million paid for Red Mountain home

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

1683 Red Mountain Road (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $14.7 million

Date recorded: Nov. 22

Buyer: WE 64 Red Mountain LLC

Seller: 1683 RMR LLC


Address: 1683 Red Mountain Road

Subdivision: Red Mountain Ranch

Property type: Residential

Year built: effective, 2010; last remodel, 2015

Total heated area: 6,899 square feet

Lot size: 1-plus acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $12,076,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $863,500

Property tax bill: $22,790.68

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

