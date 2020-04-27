We’re Open: Sandy’s Office Supply

Sandy’s Office Supply remains open for curbside pick-up orders in Aspen on Friday, April 24, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses remain open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. You can also find our continuously updated “What’s Open” list of businesses that are operating on our website at http://www.aspentimes.com. To be featured as a business profile, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Sandy’s Office Supply

Address: 630 E. Hyman Ave. (Aspen) and 1605 Grand Ave. (Glenwood Springs)

Phone: 970-925-1620 (Aspen) or 970-945-5151 (Glenwood)

Web: http://www.sandysofficesupply.com

Support Local Journalism Donate



Email: sales@sandysofficesupply.com

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Sandy’s Office Supply: We are working constantly to adopt to the current regulations and factors regarding social distancing. Changing from limited retail to call in or web orders for pick-up orders or free delivery throughout the region to homes and offices alike. We have remained open throughout the crisis to answer questions and try our best to have customers get what they need. We have also added email broadcasts with relevant products for home office and education needs.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

SOS: The same thing they have always done — order and buy locally. It is the reason that Sandy’s is still operating after 47 years. Think of us first when thinking of all your business needs whether it is furniture, facility and janitorial supplies, general office supplies or school supplies. Take advantage of our free delivery!

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

SOS: Check out http://www.sandysofficesupply.com but please do not hesitate to call as we are getting in shipments daily of many products that do not last long when in short supply like disinfectants and paper products.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

SOS: Wow, we have been getting so many from so many members of the community, local governments, health care and first responders thanking us for getting the products they need to do their jobs safely. It is impossible to single any out.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

SOS: Just be safe and remember social distancing. Let us deliver what you need to your door. Our drivers will leave your order where you would like it. Call us to find out how we can help with your needs both now and in the future.