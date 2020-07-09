We’re Open: O2 Aspen

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: O2 Aspen

Address: 408 S. Mill St., Aspen, CO 81611

Phone: 970-925-4002

Web: http://www.o2life.com

Email: hello@o2life.com

Social media: @o2aspen and @o2life

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

O2 Aspen: As challenging as the past few months have been, we have also uncovered a few amazing opportunities. To help our talented team of instructors, we moved to donation-based virtual classes which were wildly successful! They also added a bright light to a strange moment.

Additionally, we started a new retail service: “O2 Approval Boxes.” Our stylists hand-select active and loungewear based on a client’s size, style and budget. The client receives the box, chooses the items they wish to keep, and returns the rest. It only costs $20 initially for shipping and processing and then the price of whichever items they keep. During a time when many are choosing to stay home, this adds a special element that’s a bit different from traditional online shopping.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

O2: The best way to support O2 is to shop local and shop small. We are so grateful whenever locals choose to shop with us as each sale truly counts. Additionally, we are taking every precaution to keep our studio and spa safe during this time, so attending classes and visiting the spa supports not only our business but our talented, local teachers and therapists, as well. We are offering a dynamic schedule of smaller group classes including yoga, Pilates and fitness, private instruction, as well as our full-service spa treatments including facials and massages.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

O2: To view our current offerings please visit our website o2life.com, call our front desk 970-925-4002, visit us on social media @o2aspen and @o2life, or download our O2 Aspen app.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

O2: We’ve seen the most positive experiences come from our customers who are finding a way to unwind and refresh through our classes and spa. We realize this is such a stressful time, but to provide an outlet, whether through fitness or relaxation, has been extremely rewarding.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

O2: We are just so grateful to be part of this special community and are wishing everyone in the Roaring Fork Valley a safe and healthy summer.