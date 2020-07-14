We’re Open: Mrs. Barr’s Natural Foods

Jodi Barr is the owner and CEO of Mrs. Barr's Natural Foods, which is located in Basalt and sold in stores throughout the Roaring Fork Valley.

Courtesy photo

We’re Open In our continued effort to keep the local residents informed on which businesses are open, The Aspen Times has started the “We’re Open” feature to profile local businesses working through the coronavirus crisis. We want to connect consumers with the work businesses are doing to stay open. To be featured as a business profile through July, email staff reporter Austin Colbert at acolbert@aspentimes.com for more information.

Business name: Mrs. Barr’s Natural Foods

Address: 10 Park Ave., Suite 400, Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-379-5958

Web: mrsbarrsnaturalfoods.com

Email: hello@mrsbarrsnaturalfoods.com

Social media: @mrsbarrsnatural foods (Instagram/Facebook)

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Mrs. Barr’s Natural Foods: We are grateful that as a small local company, our production model fit easily into the new COVID related guidelines. During this time, our marketing focus has been on online sales and we recently launched a new website. Free shipping offers over the past few months were welcomed by our customers. Keeping shelves stocked at local stores has been top priority. We partnered with another local business for a giveaway promo on social media and received a great response from existing and new followers!

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

Mrs. Barr’s: The community may continue to support us by shopping on our website or looking for our products at many local stores, including Clark’s Market, Roxys, Whole Foods, City Market and several other locations.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

Mrs. Barr’s: Visit our website to stay up to date on current products. Many of the local grocery stores carry most or all of our current products as well.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

Mrs. Barr’s: We received this review on a gift basket sampler ordered from our website: “Perfect gift to get family through quarantine! They were so grateful and really enjoyed the assortment of healthy yumminess!”

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

Mrs. Barr’s: We are thankful for the ongoing loyalty of our local vendors who keep our products stocked on their shelves, and our customers who continue to enjoy our products locally and across the country!