We’re Open: Marti’s Essentials

Marti DiBacco, left, with her daughter, Jenna Wano, runs Marti's Essentials in Basalt.

Courtesy photo

Business name: Marti’s Essentials

Address: 1007 Lauren Lane, Basalt, CO 81621

Phone: 970-618-3156

Web: http://www.martisessentials.com

Email: martisessentials@mail.com

Social media: @martisessentials

Aspen Times: How have you gotten creative during this time? What have you done to keep your customers engaged?

Marti’s Essentials owner Marti DiBacco: We have run several sales and specials as well as added a moisturizing hand sanitizer to our product list. We want to help keep our community as healthy as possible during this time, without having to sacrifice healthy skin.

AT: What’s the most important thing the community can do to support you?

ME: If you’ve tried our products, tell your friends! Word of mouth has been so helpful in informing the community of what our products can do. If you haven’t tried our products, give them a try! We also love reviews. Our products are available at Clark’s Market (Aspen and Snowmass), Whole Foods (all of the Colorado locations), Roxy’s Market in Aspen and Midland Clothing in Willits, as well as online.

AT: Where can we find your most current offerings and updates?

ME: You can follow us on Facebook or instagram (@martisessentials) or visit our website at http://www.martisessentials.com.

AT: What has been the best customer experience or comment you’ve had since the crisis started?

ME: I have Marti’s Essentials decals on my car and while driving through my neighborhood, one of our customers followed me just to tell me that our Miracle Balm product has saved her hands. Since having to wash them so often, she developed dry cracked skin and she said the Miracle Balm has “saved” them.

AT: Is there anything else you’d like to add regarding your business during the pandemic?

ME: We are all in this together and we are so grateful to our community for the continued support in purchasing our products. We are a small, family-owned company and we couldn’t do it without you!